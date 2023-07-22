Deadliest Catch: Who Is Alice C. Guyot & Why Was She Honored On The Show?

A title card following the conclusion of "Deadliest Catch" Season 19, Episode 11 honors the memory of someone named Alice C. Guyot. Since Guyot never appeared in front of a camera at any point on "Deadliest Catch," a fair number of viewers may well be wondering just who Guyot was and why she was significant to Discovery's crab fishing reality series.

According to an obituary that The Seattle Times published, Guyot died at age 56 on January 20, 2023. Her cause of death was esophageal cancer, which she began treating nine months prior. Guyot was born and raised in Washington where as a teenager she became part of the Seattle music scene. Days after her death, a former bandmate of hers named Douglas Buell posted a musical tribute to her on his YouTube channel accompanied by photos of their band.

In her adulthood Guyot worked in hospitality for a time before becoming a massage therapist. She and her fiancé Moore Dye lived together in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, explaining how she became involved with "Deadliest Catch" given the show's Alaskan setting. While the precise manner through which she became a "Deadliest Catch" contributor is unclear, the dedication at the end of Season 19, Episode 11 confirms that her work was appreciated and will not be forgotten.