Deadliest Catch: Who Is Alice C. Guyot & Why Was She Honored On The Show?
A title card following the conclusion of "Deadliest Catch" Season 19, Episode 11 honors the memory of someone named Alice C. Guyot. Since Guyot never appeared in front of a camera at any point on "Deadliest Catch," a fair number of viewers may well be wondering just who Guyot was and why she was significant to Discovery's crab fishing reality series.
According to an obituary that The Seattle Times published, Guyot died at age 56 on January 20, 2023. Her cause of death was esophageal cancer, which she began treating nine months prior. Guyot was born and raised in Washington where as a teenager she became part of the Seattle music scene. Days after her death, a former bandmate of hers named Douglas Buell posted a musical tribute to her on his YouTube channel accompanied by photos of their band.
In her adulthood Guyot worked in hospitality for a time before becoming a massage therapist. She and her fiancé Moore Dye lived together in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, explaining how she became involved with "Deadliest Catch" given the show's Alaskan setting. While the precise manner through which she became a "Deadliest Catch" contributor is unclear, the dedication at the end of Season 19, Episode 11 confirms that her work was appreciated and will not be forgotten.
Guyot had no experience in film or TV before working on Deadliest Catch
Alice Guyot's time on the set of "Deadliest Catch" appears to have been relatively minimal — her IMDb page credits her as a production assistant on a single episode of Season 18 in 2022. She's also listed as someone thanked in the credits of a French documentary TV series titled "Il était une fois...," but considering she was born and raised the United States, this is potentially in reference to someone else who shares her name.
With virtually no additional film or TV credentials, Guyot was most likely hired on "Deadliest Catch" not for TV expertise but for some sort of unexpected role necessary to completing that particular episode. Living in Alaska meant that she was adjacent to the show's production and may have simply responded to a temporary need for additional crew members. The fact that the series paid tribute to her memory nevertheless, then, is indicative of the fact that — just like "Deadliest Catch" honored Amelia Michelle Sanford — anyone who worked on the show in any capacity seems to be, from that point on, considered someone worth commemorating.