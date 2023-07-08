Deadliest Catch: Who Is Amelia Michelle Sanford & Why Was She Honored On The Show?
The Season 19 episode of "Deadliest Catch" that first premiered on June 13, 2023 pays tribute to the memory of someone named Amelia Michelle Sanford. While she contributed to the show's production, her work were entirely behind-the-scenes, meaning most viewers are likely unfamiliar with her life story and the reason for this dedication.
According to an obituary that funeral home company Baue published, Sanford died on November 16, 2021 at 37 years old. While her cause of death is unspecified, she survived both cancer and COVID-19 diagnoses prior. Unsurprisingly, given her work on "Deadliest Catch," once she started her TV production job she developed an affinity for working in Alaska. On "Deadliest Catch" specifically, Sanford is credited as a Production Coordinator on Seasons 15 through 17 of the mainline show in addition to working on a number of spinoffs. These include the "Bloodline" series as well as a few TV movie specials like "Unfinished Business" and "Trial of a Generation."
Season 19, Episode 9 isn't the first time "Deadliest Catch" has honored Sanford either — she likewise received a dedication in the credits of the TV special "Deadliest Catch: Life on the Line" which premiered in 2022.
Amelia Michelle Sanford maintained a rich life outside of her TV work
The obituary on the Baue Funeral Homes website commemorating Amelia Michelle Sanford mentions that she was an accomplished basketball player as a teenager, starting on her high school's varsity team when she was a freshman. After her death, members of her family established the Amelia Michelle Sanford LGBTQIA+ Memorial Scholarship through Bold.org. "Having dealt with discrimination herself in high school and bridging into college, Amelia wanted to uplift others who needed support in a socially volatile climate. In today's society, many student-athletes with LGBTQIA+ identities face barriers in their sport and need to be encouraged to stick with their passions and overcome their obstacles," reads a description of the scholarship.
Sanford was likewise an animal lover, to the extent that her obituary encourages memorial contributions to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Of course, as viewers are well aware, this is far from the first death of a "Deadliest Catch" cast or crew member. For instance, "Deadliest Catch" Season 19 likewise features an emotional funeral at sea for ship engineer Mike McCollum. While she may not appear on-screen, Sanford too is among those honored in this "Deadliest Catch" season.