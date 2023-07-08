Deadliest Catch: Who Is Amelia Michelle Sanford & Why Was She Honored On The Show?

The Season 19 episode of "Deadliest Catch" that first premiered on June 13, 2023 pays tribute to the memory of someone named Amelia Michelle Sanford. While she contributed to the show's production, her work were entirely behind-the-scenes, meaning most viewers are likely unfamiliar with her life story and the reason for this dedication.

According to an obituary that funeral home company Baue published, Sanford died on November 16, 2021 at 37 years old. While her cause of death is unspecified, she survived both cancer and COVID-19 diagnoses prior. Unsurprisingly, given her work on "Deadliest Catch," once she started her TV production job she developed an affinity for working in Alaska. On "Deadliest Catch" specifically, Sanford is credited as a Production Coordinator on Seasons 15 through 17 of the mainline show in addition to working on a number of spinoffs. These include the "Bloodline" series as well as a few TV movie specials like "Unfinished Business" and "Trial of a Generation."

Season 19, Episode 9 isn't the first time "Deadliest Catch" has honored Sanford either — she likewise received a dedication in the credits of the TV special "Deadliest Catch: Life on the Line" which premiered in 2022.