Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 End Credits Explained: How It Shapes The MCU's Future

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" made some pretty sizable changes to the MCU. Gone are the days of everyone's favorite ragtag team of heroes saving the cosmos, but does that mean the characters are gone for good?

Unfortunately, with the introduction of the new Guardians at the end of "Vol. 3," there's a big question mark on most of the old Guardians, and the end-credits scene does just as much shaping of the MCU with whom it doesn't include as whom it does. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is now with the Ravagers, meaning she could return one day, but we'd like to see her in a more supportive role, like Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone). Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Drax (Dave Bautista) are raising a bunch of kids on Knowhere, so as long as the location remains prominent in the MCU, so can the heroes. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is on a journey of self-discovery, making her MCU future just as up in the air as the rest's.

However, "Vol. 3" does promise that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will return after ending the movie on Earth with his grandpa. Unfortunately, like many of Marvel Studios' recent characters, we're unsure where Star-Lord could appear, with "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" becoming the default options. With the tease of the Legendary Star-Lord at the end of "Vol. 3," we could see Pratt bring the comic to life, but no such project is currently on Marvel's release schedule.