Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 End Credits Explained: How It Shapes The MCU's Future
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" made some pretty sizable changes to the MCU. Gone are the days of everyone's favorite ragtag team of heroes saving the cosmos, but does that mean the characters are gone for good?
Unfortunately, with the introduction of the new Guardians at the end of "Vol. 3," there's a big question mark on most of the old Guardians, and the end-credits scene does just as much shaping of the MCU with whom it doesn't include as whom it does. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is now with the Ravagers, meaning she could return one day, but we'd like to see her in a more supportive role, like Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone). Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Drax (Dave Bautista) are raising a bunch of kids on Knowhere, so as long as the location remains prominent in the MCU, so can the heroes. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is on a journey of self-discovery, making her MCU future just as up in the air as the rest's.
However, "Vol. 3" does promise that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will return after ending the movie on Earth with his grandpa. Unfortunately, like many of Marvel Studios' recent characters, we're unsure where Star-Lord could appear, with "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" becoming the default options. With the tease of the Legendary Star-Lord at the end of "Vol. 3," we could see Pratt bring the comic to life, but no such project is currently on Marvel's release schedule.
The new Guardians lead the cosmic side of the MCU
Despite the team of old being gone for good, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ensures the MCU cosmos still has its protectors, with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) forming a new team with Groot (Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), Phyla, and Blurp. Interestingly, this may be the strongest the Guardians have ever been in the MCU.
Leading the way is Rocket, whose genius-level intellect and mastery of weapons and engineering make him the most adept leader the Guardians have ever had — sorry, Star-Lord. Then we have adult Groot, whose comic-accurate giant new size only adds to his already powerful repertoire of Flora colossus abilities. Kraglin has proven his mastery of Yondu's Yaka Arrow, so having him on the team gives the Guardians an incredibly deadly long-range threat.
Although he hasn't reached his comic-book power levels, Adam Warlock is still a powerhouse in the MCU, with superhuman strength, energy blasts, and flight at his disposal. His addition to the team elevates the Guardians to new heights, giving them a long-term super-powered teammate. As if that weren't enough, Cosmo gives the team a telepathic member whose telekinetic powers are strong enough to stop the High Evolutionary's ship from crashing into Knowhere. Then there's Phyla, who's more of a wildcard but could achieve power levels close to Adam Warlock's, with the ability to fly and shoot energy beams if she reaches her comic-book potential.
While Blurp doesn't offer the team much power, the alien is as adorable as it gets, so Blurp has to continue as a member while this incredibly powerful new Guardians team protects the galaxy.