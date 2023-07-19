Oppenheimer: What It Was Really Like Living In The Film's 'Summer Camp'

Just because you're making a movie about weaponry that could destroy the world and the existential questions of whether man was meant to harness such power doesn't mean you can't have a little fun along the way.

As a Christopher Nolan film, "Oppenheimer" foregoes much use of CGI. It also heavily relies on practical sets, as many scenes were filmed in the New Mexico desert for the Los Alamos sequences. And with such a massive cast filled with recognizable names like Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, many people had to be in the area to shoot at the same time. It's been described as a sort of "summer camp" for the cast and crew, with there not being much else to do in the vicinity. Blunt even told Entertainment Tonight how they drank so many margaritas during filming.

It made for a good bonding experience, as Blunt elaborated, "It's unusual for all the actors to be on location together, and we were shooting this really remote location in the middle of the New Mexican desert. There was one hotel, and we were all together, and that doesn't happen. Normally, everyone's in their own place, or you're shooting at home." There was also only one restaurant to eat it, which made for a popular congregation spot with one noteworthy exception in the cast.