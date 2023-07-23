Linda Greenlaw Casts Claim That Deadliest Catch Is More Scripted Than You Think

In Sig Hansen's estimation, "Deadliest Catch" is not reality television. The veteran skipper regards "Deadliest Catch" as more of a documentary — or perhaps more accurately, a docuseries. Indeed, the long-running series does chronicle one of the most perilous industries, capturing unforgiving conditions and even death.

Still, "Deadliest Catch" is known to gin up drama. And according to the show's newest cast member, Linda Greenlaw, "Deadliest Catch" is more scripted than you think. A well-known and highly regarded fisherman, Greenlaw is the sole female swordfishing captain on the East Coast, as well as a noted survivor of the "perfect storm" that plowed through the waters of the Northeast in 1991. In the cinematic retelling of that event, 2001's "The Perfect Storm," she was portrayed by Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

Greenlaw is also no stranger to reality TV, having starred in Discovery's "Swords: Life on the Line," a series that focuses on the Northeast swordfishing industry. In an interview with Spectrum News, Greenlaw admitted, "[The] filming of 'Deadliest Catch' was more scripted than 'Swords: Life on the Line.'"