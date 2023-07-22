Where Is Mickey's House In The Lincoln Lawyer? - Where The Legal Drama Was Filmed

As the title of "The Lincoln Lawyer" suggests, defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) doesn't like to be tied down by the trappings of commercial real estate. Call it a love of life on the road, or an insatiable appetite for (literal) nonstop work, but Mickey prefers to work from his Lincoln Navigator.

Mickey isn't entirely rootless, though. Much of the Netflix series – based on the books of Michael Connelly — takes place at Mickey's modern Los Angeles home. It deviates slightly from the house in the first of Connelly's "Lincoln Lawyer" books, which the author describes as "ordinary and outdated." The real thing is a stunning, angular building perched atop a street in South Los Angeles' Baldwin Hills neighborhood, with panoramic views of downtown LA. That part is at least true to the source material; as Connelly puts it, "The view right above Hollywood Boulevard could launch a million dreams."

The book version of Mickey's home features a huge front deck, and while the real-life house used for filming does not, it does have an enviable pebble stone deck that's seen repeatedly on "The Lincoln Lawyer."