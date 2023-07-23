Oppenheimer: Why Christopher Nolan Calls It A 'Horror Movie'

Despite what it may look like, Christopher Nolan isn't interested in nihilism. In some of his most recognizable films, like "The Dark Knight" and "Memento," focus is on the darker elements of what people are capable of. But these films have lighter touches too. Even though the ending of "Inception" questions the nature of reality, Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is satisfied. He reunites with his children, whether it is a fantasy or not.

In a similar vein, "Oppenheimer" is ultimately about characters trying to do the greater good. It is through their efforts that they birth one of the most significant — if harrowing — points in human history. Fans have reportedly felt this in screenings of the film. The three hours viewers watch the film about the birth of the atomic bomb naturally results in some complicated feelings. If you ask Nolan, this is about as much of a horror movie as he's made in recent memory.

"Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated," Nolan told Wired in an exclusive interview. "They can't speak. I mean, there's an element of fear that's there in the history and there in the underpinnings." Nolan may not set out to make nihilistic movies, but there is no doubt that 'Oppenheimer' has some horrific components.