Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Says Cillian Murphy & Al Pacino Share A Special Skill

Some actors are apparently so subtle in their precision that their performances are invisible to the naked eye. "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan learned this fact on the set of his 2002 film "Insomnia," in which Al Pacino plays a morally embattled Los Angeles homicide detective sent to investigate a murder in the rural town of Nightmute, Alaska, during midnight sun. Pacino's character required the careful execution of a wide range of emotions, oscillating constantly between avoiding accountability for his crimes and trying to bring a killer to justice — two goals in direct conflict with one another — while suffering from severe sleep deprivation.

As Nolan recalled in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Pacino made acting choices that Nolan couldn't perceive without seeing them on-screen. In response to an adjustment, Pacino had told him, "I've already done that. You can't see it to the eye, but I've done it on the dailies." The five-time Academy Award nominee is averse to using monitors on set and thus had to wait to review the footage at the end of the day (referred to as "dailies").

"I looked for it and I was like, 'Oh, my God,' because there it was," Nolan marveled. "Great film actors can do that, and that's what I had with Cillian [Murphy]." During post-production on "Oppenheimer," the director was stunned by the totality of his longtime collaborator's work, sharing, "The performance became all-enveloping, when I realized Cillian had so much more going on than I saw on set."