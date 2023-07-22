Young Sheldon: The Most Skippable Episode In Season 5

"Young Sheldon" Season 5 picks up the pace of the series by following a more mature version of the titular character and pairing his story with dramatic tension. In the early episodes of the season, we see the stage set for Georgie's (Montana Jordan) unexpected baby with Mandy (Emily Osment), as well as George's (Lance Barber) complicated relationship with his neighbor Brenda (Melissa Peterman). In Episode 5, "Stuffed Animals and a Sweet Southern Syzygy," Mary (Zoe Perry) heads out of town for the week and viewers can follow suit by skipping over this particular episode of "Young Sheldon."

We kick off the episode with Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) staring blankly at a complex equation. Their confusion leads Sheldon to ask his father for advice, which is a rare event that spotlights George in Mary's absence. George also lends an ear to their neighbor Billy (Wyatt McClure), who has developed a small crush on Missy (Raegan Revord). Sheldon's father gets a fleeting moment of pride as he feels he's actually helped both kids until the consequences of his wisdom come back around with unforeseen outcomes.

Though this episode continues to subtly set up George's doomed fate in the future, it does so in a way that doesn't really further the story and instead leaves both Sheldon and the audience feeling hollow.