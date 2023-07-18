Whatever Happened To WISP After Shark Tank?

During his "Shark Tank" appearance, Eben Dobson requested $500,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in WISP. He came to the sharks with proof that his product line has legs; in 2018, it had been in business for six years. He demonstrated the WISP, explaining that a combination of a dustpan controlled and held by one's foot and a broom made out of electrostatic bristles takes the strain off of one's back and arms while cleaning. It's the sort of product that's quite helpful for physically infirm or elderly folks, and with a handle that rotates, it can get into odd corners without much physical effort on the part of the sweeper.

But while Dobson's product boasted $3.5 million in sales with 10,000 units out the door in 2018, he revealed to the sharks that he hadn't managed to net a profit yet. Worse, the company was $2.1 million in debt, had lost $60,000 in 2017, and he only had $50,000 left from his own initial investment. Dobson took all of the blame for these mishaps and explained that he wanted the investing Shark's help in unkinking snags in his distribution line.

Many of the Sharks were put off by this revelation, and one by one, they dropped out. Only Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary remained. O'Leary offered to become Dobson's partner in the business to the tune of a 50% stake for a $50 thousand investment. Greiner, meanwhile, offered to sell Dobson's product on QVC without providing a financial stake, asking to become a third partner in the deal. O'Leary rejected Greiner's attempt at inveighing, but Dobson remained torn. Dobson accepted O'Leary's proposal, but his wishy-washiness caused O'Leary to withdraw his offer.