Minato: How The Manga About Naruto's Dad Changes Things (And Where To Read It)

Legendary manga artist Masashi Kishimoto gave "Naruto" fans a taste of the glory days this week, coming out of retirement to give us "Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral." The prequel one-shot gives fans a new story centered on Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki, adding even more emotion to their already heartbreaking romance and revealing the history behind the Rasengan in the time before they were Naruto's parents.

While Minato is a legendary shinobi on his own, "The Whorl Within the Spiral" reveals that Kushina taught him the Uzumaki Clan's sealing jutsus, which he would eventually use to seal half of the Nine-Tails' chakra inside Naruto. Kishimoto's manga one-shot also peels back the curtain on the Rasengan, showing it was more of a collaboration between Minato and Kushina that created Naruto's most iconic jutsu. Minato developed the jutsu for Kushina to protect herself from other jinchuriki, having witnessed their strength first-hand on the battlefield. Then, during a heartfelt moment, Kushina named Minato's new Jutsu, taking the name "Rasengan" from a valuable lesson her father taught her about the Uzumaki Clan's spiral symbol and finding love, which she has done with Minato.

Reading "The Whorl Within the Spiral" is incredibly easy wherever you are. The manga one-shot features in the latest "Weekly Shonen Jump" issue released this week in Japan. Thankfully, it isn't a Japanese exclusive, with Kishimoto's latest entry to the "Naruto" story free to read on Viz Media's website and Manga Plus.