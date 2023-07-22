Why Is Sound Of Freedom Rated PG-13?

"Sound of Freedom" might just be the biggest breakout hit of the summer. While Hollywood tentpoles like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "The Flash" are struggling to make an impact at the box office, "Sound of Freedom" has grossed north of $85M on a budget shy of $15M. A rarity in the modern day, the film has only managed to grow as the weeks have gone on, raking in over $27M during its sophomore weekend — a 39% increase from its debut. If all goes well, "Sound of Freedom" could become the most financially successful film of the year, making it a true enigma in a sea of IP and reboots.

"Sound of Freedom" fictionalizes the efforts of Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel in the film, a Homeland Security Investigator who embarks on a mission to rescue trafficking victims. Despite the criticism the film has accrued, audiences around the nation are invested in Ballard's efforts, giving the "Sound of Freedom" a rare CinemaScore of A+. As the film's presence continues to grow, both at the box office and in the news cycle, parents and concerned audience members might be curious to know why "Sound of Freedom" is rated PG-13. The MPAA (Motion Picture Association) has given the film a PG-13 rating because of "thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking throughout."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.