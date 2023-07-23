NCIS: Who Played Manheim Gold & What Is His Connection To The Big Bang Theory?

With a couple of decades worth of stories already under its belt, CBS's long-running military procedural "NCIS" has seen more than its fair share of colorful characters come and go. But in terms of color, few characters brought as much to the series' oft black-and-white narrative realm as rock and roll icon Manheim Gold.

The affable, aging rocker entered the orbit of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the NCIS team during the series' Season 11 episode "Rock and a Hard Place," doing so as the gang investigated a backstage explosion at a military benefit concert headlined by Gold. When the team comes to believe Gold is being targeted, he goes into protective custody with Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo. The pseudo odd-couple pairing provides its share of comic relief throughout, with Keith Carradine peppering Gold with a blend of gruff, easy-going charm, and unabashedly sincere stoicism.

That's sort of become Carradine's M.O. over the years. Fans of another CBS hit, "The Big Bang Theory" can no doubt attest the actor brought the same savvy mix to his role of Penny's adoring father Wyatt, making five memorable appearances on the show between Seasons 4 and 12. And in case you didn't know, he's done just that in dozens of other notable projects in his decades-long career.