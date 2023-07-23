Why Jurassic World Dominion Isn't About The Dinosaurs, According To Colin Trevorrow
With "Jurassic World Dominion," director Colin Trevorrow took the franchise to the next level, taking the dinosaurs off Isla Nublar and letting them loose throughout Earth. While there are plenty of reasons why we'll likely never see a "Dominion" follow-up, Trevorrow looks fondly on his "Jurassic" finale, saying the only logical step for his trilogy was to take the focus off the dinosaurs.
"The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs," Trevorrow said in an interview with Empire. "For the franchise to be able to move forward — because it's inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one 'Jurassic Park' — but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"
Although many fans would agree there was no need to turn "Jurassic Park" into a franchise, Trevorrow admits the movies needed to introduce a new element so they could continue. Going to a dinosaur-filled island could only work so many times, so he brought the prehistoric adventures to the real world with "Dominion," including old, new, and young characters to flesh out the film and give directors a robust roster to use in future dinosaur adventures.
Trevorrow set the stage for future Jurassic movies
Regardless of your opinion on the "Jurassic World" trilogy, Colin Trevorrow put more than enough work into bringing the beloved franchise to new generations of audiences. That work continued with "Jurassic World Dominion," with the director bringing past, present, and future "Jurassic" characters together and taking the dinosaurs off Isla Nublar, setting the stage for Universal to continue the series.
During his interview with Empire, Trevorrow peeled back the curtain on what his goal was for the new characters in "Dominion," saying, "This movie clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to — Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise), and Mamoudou Athie's character Ramsay Cole, who I think, in the Extended Edition, you really feel his purpose in a greater way. And Dichen Lachman's character (Soyona Santos), who just gets arrested at the end. There's more to come."
Unfortunately, Universal seemed to have other plans in mind, pushing "Dominion" not only as the finale to Trevorrow's trilogy but also giving the franchise an overall sense of conclusion with the latest installment. In the interview, the director mentions that he had conversations with the studio about where "Jurassic World" could go, but years later, there don't look to be any plans to continue the franchise. However, with Hollywood's fixation on franchises, we doubt it's long before "Jurassic World" returns to the big screen in some fashion. If it's a continuation, everything Trevorrow set up will finally pay off.