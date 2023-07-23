Why Jurassic World Dominion Isn't About The Dinosaurs, According To Colin Trevorrow

With "Jurassic World Dominion," director Colin Trevorrow took the franchise to the next level, taking the dinosaurs off Isla Nublar and letting them loose throughout Earth. While there are plenty of reasons why we'll likely never see a "Dominion" follow-up, Trevorrow looks fondly on his "Jurassic" finale, saying the only logical step for his trilogy was to take the focus off the dinosaurs.

"The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs," Trevorrow said in an interview with Empire. "For the franchise to be able to move forward — because it's inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one 'Jurassic Park' — but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"

Although many fans would agree there was no need to turn "Jurassic Park" into a franchise, Trevorrow admits the movies needed to introduce a new element so they could continue. Going to a dinosaur-filled island could only work so many times, so he brought the prehistoric adventures to the real world with "Dominion," including old, new, and young characters to flesh out the film and give directors a robust roster to use in future dinosaur adventures.