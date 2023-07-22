Chicago Fire: What Illness Does Otis Have?

Real-life firefighters work in a field that sometimes requires them to put their very lives on the line, and "Chicago Fire" reflects the inherent risks of its principal firefighters' chosen profession. That said, as a soap opera-adjacent serial drama, it's not just fires that threaten its characters' lives but all sorts of everyday dangers too. "Chicago Fire" introduces Otis Zvonecek (Yuriy Sardarov) as one of its core firefighters in its pilot episode and bids him farewell in Season 8, Episode 1. His exit is the result of an accident during a firefighting job that saddles him with an injury that turns out to be fatal.

Before Otis dies, he struggles with a serious illness midway through Season 4 that physically manifests in sizable bruises on his body. After some hesitancy over properly diagnosing the issue due to fearing that it will put his career in jeopardy, he ends up learning from a doctor that he's experiencing a blood disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura, abbreviated ITP.

This isn't Otis' only health complication over the course of his "Chicago Fire" story arc — for example, in Season 6, a gunshot wound impacts his ability to walk without assistance. By the time he dies, then, Otis has survived multiple life-threatening scenarios including his ITP diagnosis, making his untimely end all the more tragic.