Mission: Impossible 7: Why Tom Cruise Jumping Off A Cliff Made The Cast Laugh

It turns out that some of Tom Cruise's fellow cast members on "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1" reacted in an unexpected way to the adrenaline-fueled actor's first run at jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle for the movie.

In a video posted July 10, 2023, on Simon Pegg's official Twitter account, Pegg captures his "M:I 7" co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, among others on set, in fits of laughter as Cruise soared off the platform on his motorcycle. Captured on day one of shooting, Cruise filmed "M:I 7's" most dangerous stunt first for a terrifyingly bleak reason. If the stunt failed and he was severely injured or killed, it would effectively cancel the remainder of the rest of the production, Cruise told Entertainment Tonight with a laugh.

Discussing the jump with Atwell, The Hollywood Reporter asked the actor if laughter was "a way to cope with the sheer terror" of what Cruise was doing. "I think it was just the exasperation," Atwell told THR. "We'd heard about this, and we'd seen him in preparation and training for it. We'd seen the engineers design and build that ramp at that location. We'd seen him that morning jump off the helicopter over that precipice to test the wind, and so the laughter came out of just awe. A man was risking his life for the movie and to delight his audiences."