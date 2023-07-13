Hayley Atwell's Mission: Impossible 7 Role Had Been In The Works For Ten Years

Thanks to a promise made long ago by "Mission: Impossible" franchise director Christopher McQuarrie, a role has finally materialized for Hayley Atwell with the seventh film in the series, "Dead Reckoning Part One."

For many, Atwell is still best remembered for playing British Agent Peggy Carter in "Captain America: The First Avenger," and she reprised the character in five more Marvel Cinematic Universe films over the next 11 years. Oddly enough, though, it wasn't the actor's high-profile work in the MCU that got Atwell on McQuarrie's radar, but a role in a stage play in London in 2013. Six years after that, the director's latest "Mission: Impossible" collaboration with Tom Cruise began to come together.

"Chris McQuarrie came to see me in a play, 'The Pride,' in Trafalgar Studios, 10 years ago, directed by Jamie Lloyd," Atwell recalled for Deadline. "He met me afterward and said, 'I want what you do on stage on a screen. I don't know what that character is or what the movie will be.' Cut to then six years later, he calls me and says. 'I'd like to talk to you about the new leading lady role opposite Tom.'"

Atwell went on to clarify that even when she went in for a screentest, there was still no actual part for her and that her coming on board would mean that she would "collaborate and create the character as they went along."