A Luke Skywalker Disney+ Series May Not Happen - But One Big Fight Still Might

One of the most powerful moments on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" is the surprising return of the legendary Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who appears during the Season 2 finale, single-handedly cutting down an army of dark troopers and living up to his reputation as an intergalactic hero.

Despite Hamill saying that "Star Wars" doesn't need Luke Skywalker anymore, his cameo appearance was followed by the announcement of a Luke Skywalker spin-off series on Disney+ that would depict his adventures after "Return of the Jedi." Unfortunately, it seems likely the series won't ever come to fruition since Disney CEO Bob Iger has come out to say that the company is scaling back its "Star Wars" content, and we know that the CGI required to de-age Luke is probably too expensive for an entire series.

Even so, one has to imagine that he will appear on the upcoming Disney series "Ahsoka," having already interacted with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) during "The Book of Boba Fett." In fact, it's possible that "Ahsoka" is setting the stage for a major battle between Luke and Grand Admiral Thrawn.