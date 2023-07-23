A Luke Skywalker Disney+ Series May Not Happen - But One Big Fight Still Might
One of the most powerful moments on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" is the surprising return of the legendary Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who appears during the Season 2 finale, single-handedly cutting down an army of dark troopers and living up to his reputation as an intergalactic hero.
Despite Hamill saying that "Star Wars" doesn't need Luke Skywalker anymore, his cameo appearance was followed by the announcement of a Luke Skywalker spin-off series on Disney+ that would depict his adventures after "Return of the Jedi." Unfortunately, it seems likely the series won't ever come to fruition since Disney CEO Bob Iger has come out to say that the company is scaling back its "Star Wars" content, and we know that the CGI required to de-age Luke is probably too expensive for an entire series.
Even so, one has to imagine that he will appear on the upcoming Disney series "Ahsoka," having already interacted with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) during "The Book of Boba Fett." In fact, it's possible that "Ahsoka" is setting the stage for a major battle between Luke and Grand Admiral Thrawn.
Thrawn and Luke Skywalker could face off on Ahsoka
A beloved and iconic villain from the non-canon "Star Wars" Legends continuity, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) first entered the "Star Wars" canon with his appearance on the animated series "Star Wars: Rebels" — which also acts as a prequel series to "Ahsoka."
With Thrawn already confirmed to play a major role on "Ahsoka," it's very possible that we'll finally see a confrontation between the brilliant Chiss strategist and Luke Skywalker. Despite the fact that Luke and Thrawn are enemies in the Legends continuity, the two never actually meet face-to-face. However, the story of "Ahsoka" could easily pit them against each other if Thrawn's plans threaten the New Republic.
Fans on Reddit seem to be in full support of a showdown between these two beloved characters, with u/Mandalor1974 saying, "Its [sic] the only cool thing they have left for [L]uke to actually do" and a since-deleted user reasoning, "Thrawn would be a worthy adversary." With "Ahsoka" seemingly setting Luke Skywalker and Grand Admiral Thrawn on a long-awaited collision course, we'll just have to wait and see how these two characters factor into the latest "Star Wars" spin-off series.