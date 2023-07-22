The Ending Of The Reading Explained

"The Reading," a psychological horror thriller from BET+, is the story of how a PR stunt leads to a house full of dead bodies. Emma Leeden (Mo'Nique) survives a home invasion which sadly leaves her two children and husband dead. She writes a book, "The Invasion," about that horrific night and her refusal to be seen as a victim. As a result, she has become rich and famous.

In an attempt to get some viral social media content going, Emma agrees to stage a psychic reading in her home and film it. College student Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal) is a psychic, prepared to help mild-mannered Emma contact the spirits of her dead family. Sky and three of her friends work together to facilitate these readings as a way to make money. Emma agrees to this because she doesn't believe in mediums and the ability to speak to the dead. But as it turns out, Sky's gift is real, and when Sky starts giving her information that no one should know, Emma becomes visibly agitated. Her fragile demeanor drops as she puts her house on lockdown and shoots one of Sky's friends in the chest. Emma's home quickly becomes a house of horrors.

Written and directed by Courtney Glaudé, this Black female-led horror film offers a plot twist that will shock you to your core.