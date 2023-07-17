One Piece: What Devil Fruit Would Nami Have & Which Villain Already Ate It?

With Netflix's "One Piece," Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga will reach an entirely new audience, introducing them to the beloved Straw Hat Pirates, Devil Fruit powers, and the waters of the Grand Line. With a robust source material behind it, there's plenty for newcomers to learn about the world of "One Piece," but even longtime fans may not know some things, like which Devil Fruits the Straw Hats' non-powered crewmates would wield.

In Volume 98 of "One Piece," Oda ended the collection with a fun fan Q&A, revealing that if Nami had eaten a Devil Fruit, the Straw Hat navigator would've eaten the Rumble Rumble Fruit. Such a development would make Nami one of the strongest Devil Fruit users in "One Piece," giving her the powers of lightning. In Oda's words, this would turn Nami into, "A true weather lady." He emphasized that she was now capable of overpowering any other characters, with the one noted exception of Luffy.

Strength aside, the Rumble Rumble Fruit would be the perfect Devil Fruit for Nami to eat. As the crew's navigator, Nami is already well-versed in meteorology, using it to plot the best course for the pirates as they sail the Grand Line. She also wields the Clima-Tact, a weapon that allows her to simulate different weather patterns, including Thunderbolt Tempo, which gives her controlled bursts of lightning. The Rumble Rumble Fruit would elevate Nami to one of the strongest members of the Straw Hat Pirates, giving her abilities rivaling that of a villain that pushed Luffy to his limits.