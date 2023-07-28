After The Haunted Mansion, We're Ready For A Movie About Disney's Scariest Ride

The words "Disneyland" and "scary" aren't terms that one tends to pair together, unless you're petrified of rollercoasters. Truth be told, though, the House of Mouse hasn't been afraid to get spooky now and again, and even those notoriously family-friendly parks sometimes get scarier than you expect. Probably the most famously horror-laced locale, of course, is "The Haunted Mansion." A timeless ride that's low impact and yet a visual feast, "The Haunted Mansion" has become a favorite among generations of audience members, spawned a merchandizing bonanza, and has twice been turned into a motion picture — first in 2003 with Eddie Murphy, and now, we have a new "Haunted Mansion" 20 years later with Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Hadish.

Yet, frankly, there's no reason needs to keep returning to the same well, when there are other rides that could provide material for more original filmic experiences. In fact, even if you look past possibilities like "Big Thunder Mountain" to the "Tower of Terror," and dig deeper, there's a now defunct ride — a cult-favorite, amongst parkgoers — that has all the fixings for a great movie.

That ride was "ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter," and while it might not have the cultural cachet of Disney's spinning teacups, it was a narratively rich ride that could provide fodder for a Disney movie like no other.