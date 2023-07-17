Zack Snyder's Justice League Vanishing From Max EU - Is The SnyderVerse Doomed?

Things might not be going so well for the SnyderVerse.

A considerable online hoopla was made when the streaming service formally known as HBO Max announced that they would be debuting "Zack Snyder's Justice League," a four-hour-long director's cut of the maligned 2017 film "Justice League." Upon release, "Zack Snyder's Justice League" emerged as a critical success, correcting the woes and missteps of the 2017 theatrical version. More importantly, it allowed Snyder the opportunity to exit the DC Extended Universe on his own terms, wrapping up his iteration of the franchise that he helped kick off in 2013 with "Man of Steel."

All seemed good with the world... until now. Some Twitter users are saying that "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is vanishing from Max, the streaming service that has replaced HBO Max. The SnyderVerse is particularly collapsing in areas in the European market. As expected, fans aren't happy that their franchise is getting the shaft. "WB finally removed ZSJL from max, mind you this is happening under gunn as the CEO of DC," shared Twitter user @callouswayne alongside a screenshot of the HBO Max interface without the film in question. The same user confirmed in a subsequent tweet that the film is vanishing from certain European countries. While some fans are shifting blame towards James Gunn, the new head honcho at DC, there is no evidence to indicate that he's behind this decision.

Certain users on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit also confirmed that the film is missing from Max EU. "Also in europe (Sweden), here it's gone," shared user u/Tricky_e. It appears that Zack Snyder's definitive take on the "Justice League" is expiring primarily in Nordic countries, though most of Europe, such as Spain and the Netherlands, are not affected.