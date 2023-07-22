Clueless: Is Cher's House Real?

When movie lovers talk about the best movies released in the 1990s, Amy Heckerling's heartfelt and riotously funny teen comedy "Clueless" is a movie that tends to get overlooked. And yet, one could easily argue that few films from the era so succinctly captured the cultural zeitgeist of the "MTV Generation." That fact is all the more surprising given that the film is centered almost entirely on a crew of well-to-do kids who call Beverly Hills home. Despite the setting, Heckerling really does find a way to make their experiences feel universal. even as their socioeconomic circumstances are far from it.

At the center of the fray is one Cher Horowitz (era icon Alicia Silverstone), a kind-hearted social queen at the fictional Bronson Alcott High who fancies herself a bit of a romantic match-maker. With Cher taking center stage throughout much of the action, her opulent Beverly Hills mansion is understandably a regular fixture as well. And if you've seen Cher's crib in "Clueless," you know "opulent" doesn't quite convey how absurdly luxurious the place is.

As it turns out, very little Hollywood magic went into bringing Cher's home to life in the film, as Heckerling and company shot those scenes at a real location. But it's safe to assume "Clueless" diehards might be seriously disappointed to learn that the house is not actually located in Beverly Hills.