The Steamy Love Triangle Thriller You Can Stream Online

Erotic thrillers are primarily designed to do two things: maintain the viewer's attention through mystery and twists, as well as keep them hooked with explicit sex scenes. As a result, it's easy for films in this genre to descend into "schlocky" territory, where it's all titillation without any deeper meaning. WLW Film Reviews published a piece on "Body of Deceit" that suggests it could fall into that camp: "While there are elements of Body of Deceit that could have been worse, they're vastly overshadowed by the elements that could have been better."

However, for Kristanna Loken, "Body of Deceit" was an opportunity to embody a type of character she's always been drawn to. She appeared on the "Strong Female Leads" podcast to talk about what drew her to the role, "I love playing kind of messed up women that have deep emotional problems going on for them because it really gives you something to work with. And I thought here's this woman who's this successful writer who's been in this horrible car crash and doesn't remember a large portion of her life or who she is."

With sex scenes and the beautiful backdrop of Malta, you may not be able to take your eyes off the screen, and in that case, "Body of Deceit" likely accomplished what it set out to do.