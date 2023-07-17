Batman: Yes, Bruce Wayne Has A Sister - But Only In One Story

"Pennyworth," like other DC shows that ended prematurely in the vein of "Titans" and "Doom Patrol," had plenty of fans and easily could've gone on for a while. If it had, there's a chance Samantha Wayne could've developed into a character with a stronger mythos tied to her eventual brother, Bruce. While this may be the only iteration of her in Batman media, Bruce Wayne has had a brother before, and there's a chance Samantha could've followed in Thomas Wayne Jr.'s footsteps.

In the DC multiverse, there are several realities where Bruce Wayne has a brother. The first version readers were introduced to involved Thomas Wayne Jr. being sent away to Willowood Asylum. Upon reaching adulthood, he escaped and became the Boomerang Killer. In a different reality featured in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event, Thomas is established as Owlman, a dark counterpart to Batman who lords over Gotham with an iron fist. Thomas also factored into the "Court of Owls" storyline with Lincoln March, who claimed to be the assumed-dead brother of Bruce Wayne.

Regardless of continuity and reality, Thomas Wayne Jr. is generally portrayed as a dark mirror of what could've happened to Bruce. It's interesting "Pennyworth" decided to turn Bruce's sibling into a girl, and if the show were allowed to continue, perhaps she would've shown some villainous tendencies down the line.