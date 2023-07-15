Sonic Prime Season 2: How Many Episodes Are There?

It seems like every popular superhero these days has to travel through alternate realities for a multiversal adventure. Sonic the Hedgehog isn't immune to the trend, and the basic concept of "Sonic Prime" on Netflix has the speedy blue ball running across the "Shatterverse," where alternate versions of his companions and foes live in realities without Sonic himself.

Thankfully for fans eager for more of the saga following "Sonic Prime" Season 1's major cliffhanger, "Sonic Prime" Season 2 just hit Netflix, following the premiere of the first episode on YouTube on July 4. If you're a Sonic fan, you might be planning on barreling through the entire season in one go, similar to how Sonic dashes through level after level in the video game franchise that made him a household name. In that case, you're probably wondering how many episodes of the show's 2nd season there are. Look no further, hedgehog-head: the answer is eight episodes, all roughly in the half-hour range.

Even better for "Sonic Prime" fans, the makers of the show have already alluded to there being even more episodes in the can and ready for whenever Netflix decides to release a subsequent 3rd season.