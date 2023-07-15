Sonic Prime Season 2: How Many Episodes Are There?
It seems like every popular superhero these days has to travel through alternate realities for a multiversal adventure. Sonic the Hedgehog isn't immune to the trend, and the basic concept of "Sonic Prime" on Netflix has the speedy blue ball running across the "Shatterverse," where alternate versions of his companions and foes live in realities without Sonic himself.
Thankfully for fans eager for more of the saga following "Sonic Prime" Season 1's major cliffhanger, "Sonic Prime" Season 2 just hit Netflix, following the premiere of the first episode on YouTube on July 4. If you're a Sonic fan, you might be planning on barreling through the entire season in one go, similar to how Sonic dashes through level after level in the video game franchise that made him a household name. In that case, you're probably wondering how many episodes of the show's 2nd season there are. Look no further, hedgehog-head: the answer is eight episodes, all roughly in the half-hour range.
Even better for "Sonic Prime" fans, the makers of the show have already alluded to there being even more episodes in the can and ready for whenever Netflix decides to release a subsequent 3rd season.
There is likely another season of Sonic Prime on the way
If eight episodes of "Sonic Prime" Season 2, combined with the eight episodes of "Sonic Prime" Season 1, aren't quite enough Shatterversal Sonic action for you, there's a positive sign about the possibility of at least one additional season to come. While Netflix doesn't appear to have formally announced a "Sonic Prime" Season 3 as of yet, one of the companies behind the show, WildBrain, describes it thusly on its website: "The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the 'Blue Blur' of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands."
That's right, according to WildBrain, "Sonic Prime" will have 24 episodes, with possibly even more to come if the show proves to be a big hit.
That means that "Sonic Prime" fans likely have at least one more season to look forward to. But for now, all eight episodes of "Sonic Prime" Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.