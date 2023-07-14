The Originals: How The Vampire Diaries Spin-Off Ended & Where Can You Watch It

History would likely confirm that spin-off series aren't always successful. But once in a blue moon a spin-off comes along that captures the spirit of its predecessor while bringing something fresh to the mix. In the case of "The Originals," however, that moon might be more of a blood red as it was spun off from The CW hit "The Vampire Diaries."

"The Originals" unfolds largely in New Orleans' French Quarter district, following the titular members of the Mikaelson brood — Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Rebekah (Claire Holt), and Elijah (Daniel Gillies). The bloodthirsty trio earned that title as they're believed to be the first vampires to have ever come into existence. And over the course of its five-season run, "The Originals" explored their various supernatural adventures.

That run came to a tragic, and inevitably bloody end in a 2018 finale that shockingly, and permanently closed the door on both Klaus and Elijah. That was, of course, the result of the brothers being more or less consumed by ancient magic known as the Hollow. Those deaths were rightfully drawn out over much of the episode, with Klaus' journey to "peace" proving particularly moving, even as Elijah's was arguably the more heartbreaking of the two. As for Rebekah and the rest of the Mikaelson faction, they essentially rode off into the sunset with far happier endings — or rather new beginnings. And if you want to experience every wistful moment for yourself, you can now do so on Netflix.