Why Indiana Jones 5's Outlandish Third Act Makes Perfect Sense, Actually

Spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

There's a common thread woven throughout the "Indiana Jones" timeline, where Indy's (Harrison Ford) adventures generally involve an over-the-top plot turn in each of the films' third acts. But unlike the love the first three Indy films got from fans, the ending of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and its time travel element is being met with some criticism.

Batting back critics, a group of Reddit commenters concluded in a spoiler-filled thread that the events of the film's third act make perfect sense in the overall context of the saga.

In the film, Indy and his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), secure Archimedes' Antikythera, a device that can open time portals to the past. However, Nazi scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) wrestles the device from the duo and aims to change the course of history for his own benefit. Voller's calculations are incorrect, though, and instead of traveling back in time to Nazi Germany in the 1940s, he, Indy, and Helena end up in Rome in 212 BC during the Siege of Syracuse.

Reddit commenter u/Swackhammer_ wasn't bothered by the trip back to ancient Rome, writing, "Seeing those Roman ships was such a cool reveal. People might say it's out of place but it totally aligns with the Indy franchise and how crazy the third acts can get."

In addition, u/GamingTatertot wrote, "Yeah every Indy movie has some bats*** supernatural s*** in the final act. It's tradition."