Good Omens Showcases David Tennant's Connection To House Of The Dragon Star
Contains spoilers for "Good Omens," Season 2, Episode 2 -– "Chapter 2: The Clue"
A "House of the Dragon" cast member is traveling back to Biblical times in "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 2, "Chapter 2: The Clue." The popular Amazon Prime series based on the book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman follows an angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (David Tennant) as they work to keep Earth safe from beings above and below ground. Just like in Season 1, Season 2 has plenty of flashbacks that feature the earlier days of Aziraphale and Crowley's friendship, and that includes an appearance from a "House of the Dragon" star that Tennant knows very well.
Episode 2 heads back to the Land of Uz in the days of Job (Peter Davison). As stated in the Book of Job, he is a man living in prosperity and thanks God for all he's been given. Satan tests Job's faith by taking away his earthly possessions and his children. In the universe of "Good Omens," Aziraphale and Crowley are there for all of the action, and they meet Job's children, including Ennon, who is played by David Tennant's son Ty Tennant. Ty has made a name for himself by playing a young version of Aegon II Targaryen during Season 1 of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon." And David is very proud of his son's accomplishments.
David Tennant enjoyed working with his son on Good Omens Season 2
While talking to This Morning, David Tennant praised Ty Tennant's acting skills. "He's very good ... What a relief ... He's annoyingly good-looking. He's just got it all. So it's lovely. It's great to get to work together," he said. He's also known to tease his son on the convention floor. In November 2022, David's wife, Georgia Tennant, took to Twitter to share a photo from London Film & Comic Con that shows David holding a sign over Ty's head that reads, "He's not that special!"
The father and son share the screen in "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 2, "Chapter 2: The Clue" when Ennon appears among his siblings, demanding that Aziraphale retrieve the wine that Job has ordered for a party. His request comes as Crowley and Aziraphale argue about whether the children should be destroyed. As Crowley threatens their destruction, he becomes annoyed by their attitudes and turns them into geckos.
Ty is not the only family member joining David Tennant in Episode 2. His grandfather (and David's father-in-law), Peter Davison, plays Ennon's father, Job. Like his son-in-law, Davison is also known for playing "Doctor Who."