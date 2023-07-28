Good Omens Showcases David Tennant's Connection To House Of The Dragon Star

Contains spoilers for "Good Omens," Season 2, Episode 2 -– "Chapter 2: The Clue"

A "House of the Dragon" cast member is traveling back to Biblical times in "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 2, "Chapter 2: The Clue." The popular Amazon Prime series based on the book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman follows an angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (David Tennant) as they work to keep Earth safe from beings above and below ground. Just like in Season 1, Season 2 has plenty of flashbacks that feature the earlier days of Aziraphale and Crowley's friendship, and that includes an appearance from a "House of the Dragon" star that Tennant knows very well.

Episode 2 heads back to the Land of Uz in the days of Job (Peter Davison). As stated in the Book of Job, he is a man living in prosperity and thanks God for all he's been given. Satan tests Job's faith by taking away his earthly possessions and his children. In the universe of "Good Omens," Aziraphale and Crowley are there for all of the action, and they meet Job's children, including Ennon, who is played by David Tennant's son Ty Tennant. Ty has made a name for himself by playing a young version of Aegon II Targaryen during Season 1 of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon." And David is very proud of his son's accomplishments.