Good Omens Season 2: How Many Episodes Can We Expect?
An angel and demon are teaming up for another world-saving adventure in "Good Omens" Season 2. The highly anticipated continuation of the Prime Video series follows angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) after they stopped the End Times in Season 1, Episode 6, "The Very Last Day of the Rest of Their Lives." Of course, they had some help from Satan's (Benedict Cumberbatch) son, Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck), who refuses his role as the Antichrist, turning Satan into a cloud of smoke. Aziraphale and Crowley celebrate with a champagne toast, believing all is right with the world once again. But Season 2 is about to turn everything upside down.
As the unlikely duo continues to live their quiet lives, Gabriel (Jon Hamm) leaves Heaven and heads to Earth worried that something terrible could happen. While Season 1 is mostly based on the book "Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch," written by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, Season 2 is an entirely brand new story for fans to enjoy. This season focuses on expanding the "Good Omens" universe, and it will contain six episodes, just like Season 1. All episodes will be released on Prime Video on July 28, 2023.
But Season 2 is not picking up right where Season 1 left off, according to Gaiman.
The time jump that is kicking off Good Omens Season 2
Prime Video has given fans plenty of sneak peeks ahead of "Good Omens" Season 2, including the release of the opening credits and a look at Gabriel's entry into Earth. A Season 2 trailer also confirms that another battle is on the horizon, as Aziraphale and Crowley work to hide Gabriel from danger. And it's a battle that seems to be foreshadowed thanks to the use of Buddy Holly's catchy tune, "Everyday."
And Neil Gaiman is sharing information with fans as well, taking to his Tumblr account to confirm that there will be a time jump at the beginning of this season. In response to a fan, @neil-gaiman wrote, "It takes place a few years after Season 1. It feels like it's probably in more or less real time, which would mean it's four years on."
For those wondering what happened to Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's planned "Good Omens" sequel, "668: the Neighbor of the Beast," Gaiman said that fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see that tale come to full fruition on the small screen. In response to a fan, @neilhimself wrote on Twitter, "It will be Season 3 if we get there." In an interview with Variety, Gaiman explained that while he and Pratchett were thinking about the sequel, they never actually wrote it.