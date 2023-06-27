Good Omens Season 2: How Many Episodes Can We Expect?

An angel and demon are teaming up for another world-saving adventure in "Good Omens" Season 2. The highly anticipated continuation of the Prime Video series follows angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) after they stopped the End Times in Season 1, Episode 6, "The Very Last Day of the Rest of Their Lives." Of course, they had some help from Satan's (Benedict Cumberbatch) son, Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck), who refuses his role as the Antichrist, turning Satan into a cloud of smoke. Aziraphale and Crowley celebrate with a champagne toast, believing all is right with the world once again. But Season 2 is about to turn everything upside down.

As the unlikely duo continues to live their quiet lives, Gabriel (Jon Hamm) leaves Heaven and heads to Earth worried that something terrible could happen. While Season 1 is mostly based on the book "Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch," written by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, Season 2 is an entirely brand new story for fans to enjoy. This season focuses on expanding the "Good Omens" universe, and it will contain six episodes, just like Season 1. All episodes will be released on Prime Video on July 28, 2023.

But Season 2 is not picking up right where Season 1 left off, according to Gaiman.