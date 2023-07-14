Why Did Rose Throw The Necklace In The Ocean At The End Of Titanic?

As the highest-grossing movie when it came out for quite a while, it's natural "Titanic" has sparked numerous cultural discussions. The biggest one to puncture the zeitgeist is how they're definitely was room for Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the piece of wreckage Rose (Kate Winslet) was floating on. However, there's another mystery lurking in "Titanic," and it all has to do with the Heart of the Ocean.

The necklace is the driving force in the movie, as the crew searches for it amongst the wreckage and brings in older Rose (Gloria Stuart) to aid them. She tells them the story of her time on the Titanic but doesn't reveal she had the necklace the entire time. Instead of handing it over, she drops it into the ocean, likely never to be found again.

Many have likely wondered why Rose would throw away such a valuable piece of jewelry. But her holding onto it for all those years, combined with giving it away at the end, really cements her character arc in the film.