Why Wright From Jack Ryan Looks So Familiar

As far as career years in the life of John Krasinski go, it's safe to say 2018 ranks pretty high on the list. The former "The Office" star did, after all, kick off the year with the release of the smash-hit horror flick "A Quiet Place," which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in. Just a few months after breaking the box office with that sci-fi creeper, he made his streaming debut in Amazon's hit espionage thriller "Jack Ryan."

Expectations were understandably high for the series after the runaway success of "A Quiet Place." Thankfully, Krasinski delivered the goods in the title role and has helped make "Jack Ryan" one of Amazon's biggest hits to date. He has, of course, been aided mightily by the work of the series' supporting cast which, for Seasons 3 and 4 has included rising star Betty Gabriel.

The actor portrays CIA director Elizabeth Wright in the series, debuting the character in the Season 3 debut. She's since become a major player in the high-stakes comings and goings of Ryan and his allies. It's a safe bet the actor looked familiar to many "Jack Ryan" fans. Here's where you've seen Betty Gabriel before.