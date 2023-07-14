The Witcher: Joey Batey Promises Fans That Hemsworth's Geralt Is 'Fresh'

"The Witcher" Season 3 has impressed audiences by being closer to the books, but this success is bittersweet. Henry Cavill's last appearance as Geralt of Rivia will commence when Season 3, Vol 2 airs on July 27. Over the past few years, the "Man of Steel" actor has been a gift to "The Witcher" community. He has reportedly advocated for author Andrzej Sapkowski's material like no other, even going as far as to rewrite a pivotal scene so that it would be closer to the spirit of the fantasy novels.

Once Cavill takes his leave of the series, viewers will be mourning the loss of a true ally. As with any popular television series, however, it is more than just one part. Joey Batey, who plays Geralt's singular bard friend, has words of encouragement about the upcoming season.

"What I do know is that a lot of these fans have been with us since even before the show existed. They are fans of Mr. Sapkowski's writing, they're fans of the games, and there is a certain sense of ownership over these stories and over these characters, and quite rightly so," Batey told IGV. No one is happy to see the titular character change faces, but there is a reason to keep returning. The power of the source material.

And as for Cavill's replacement — Liam Hemsworth — Batey says fans can expect a promising, fresh take on the character.

"We'll miss Henry an awful lot, but Liam's gonna bring something new and fresh and different to it," Batey said.