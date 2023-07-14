Marvel Reveals Secret Sidekicks To Its Biggest Heroes

Marvel Comics is giving a significant amount of superheroes new sidekicks in a series of new "Champion" variant covers.

This year, Marvel made the surprise decision to give Spider-Man a long-lost sidekick named Spider-Boy. The character returned to the main Marvel timeline in the "Spider-Man" series with memories of working alongside Spider-Man. Still, despite his appearance and claims, Peter Parker had no recollection of the young web-slinger. Despite being a relatively new entry to the Spider-Verse's ever-growing list of heroes, Marvel Comics is giving Spider-Boy his own ongoing series from Dan Slott and Paco Medina, which will arrive in comic book stores later this year.

In the same spirit as Spider-Boy, several other prominent characters will be receiving their own sidekicks in new variant covers, imagining heroes such as Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, and Thor getting kid partners. While the characters won't appear in any story, at least not yet, the designs hint at the potential creation of sidekicks for many heroes who've never had one.