Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Has A Brutally Honest Take On The Life Of An MCU Star

Iman Vellani may play a superhero on television, but the reality of how Kamala Khan's cosmic powers came to life is not as glamorous as one might think. In a recent AMA, Vellani came clean about the pitfalls of superhero stardom. Redditor u/norkelman asked how the young actor felt about demonstrating her superpowers while filming.

"[I]t is very embarrassing actually," Vellani admitted in response. She went on to explain the many uncomfortable elements that come together to make Kamala turn into Ms. Marvel. From avoiding the paparazzi to filming on freezing nights, acting like you're a superhero isn't always the easiest.

"[P]urple [LED] lights shine at you and you pretend this stuff is coming out of you but in reality it is dead silent and you are making weird grunting noises because what does 'hard light' actually sound like?" Referring to the form that Kamala's light powers take, that can be hard to visualize. When first filming, no one knows how it will look, and actors must do their best with the material. Even the more seasoned actors struggle with special effects while filming. Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel's own Doctor Strange, explained how casting spells while filming is not the easiest thing to do.

"It's difficult," Cumberbatch acknowledged during a Twitter Q&A."I don't find it funny. I find it kind of mortifying." It seems that embarrassment is just the flavor of the day for magic users.