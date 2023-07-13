TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's First Clip Changes One Relationship - For The Worse

A newly uploaded clip is giving fans a new look into the highly anticipated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." But while the film seems to largely adhere to the franchise's classic setup, one aspect introduces a new opponent scarier than any mutant.

The section sees the reptilian brothers set upon the city on a mission given to them by their mutated rat father and sensei, Master Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan). Upon reaching their destination, it is revealed that they are simply going grocery shopping. Before descending upon the grocery store, Leonardo (voiced by Nicolas Cantu) reminds the group to ensure that no person sees them. The brothers repeat after Leonardo, "Humans are the demon scum of the Earth. Avoid them. Don't say hi. They lust to murder that which is different from them, to interact with them is to die." The moment is mostly played for a joke, with Leonardo even admitting to the blatant bigotry of the statement, but it nevertheless paints a very different picture of what we can expect out of both Splinter and the Turtles this time around.

The Turtles keeping hidden away from human society is nothing new, but in most cases, it's in an effort to keep them safe. However, this detail from "Mutant Mayhem" implies that Splinter's motivations come from a discriminatory place, which could lead to messy consequences when the gang inevitably crosses paths with humanity. At the same time, this element opens the door to potentially elevate "Mutant Mayhem" to something more than just another high-octane romp.