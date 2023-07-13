TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's First Clip Changes One Relationship - For The Worse
A newly uploaded clip is giving fans a new look into the highly anticipated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." But while the film seems to largely adhere to the franchise's classic setup, one aspect introduces a new opponent scarier than any mutant.
The section sees the reptilian brothers set upon the city on a mission given to them by their mutated rat father and sensei, Master Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan). Upon reaching their destination, it is revealed that they are simply going grocery shopping. Before descending upon the grocery store, Leonardo (voiced by Nicolas Cantu) reminds the group to ensure that no person sees them. The brothers repeat after Leonardo, "Humans are the demon scum of the Earth. Avoid them. Don't say hi. They lust to murder that which is different from them, to interact with them is to die." The moment is mostly played for a joke, with Leonardo even admitting to the blatant bigotry of the statement, but it nevertheless paints a very different picture of what we can expect out of both Splinter and the Turtles this time around.
The Turtles keeping hidden away from human society is nothing new, but in most cases, it's in an effort to keep them safe. However, this detail from "Mutant Mayhem" implies that Splinter's motivations come from a discriminatory place, which could lead to messy consequences when the gang inevitably crosses paths with humanity. At the same time, this element opens the door to potentially elevate "Mutant Mayhem" to something more than just another high-octane romp.
The Turtles' coming-of-age story opens the door for a powerful metaphor
In most past incarnations, even if Splinter was wary about his sons interacting with mankind, he himself never harbored negative feelings toward humans. Oftentimes, such as in the 1987 animated series and the 1990 live-action film adaptation, he even comforts April O'Neil when she is brought into their sewer home. However, the radical rat from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" seems to have a far different mindset. But there is plenty to this idea that could help give "Mutant Mayhem" a unique edge.
While "Mutant Mayhem" does intend to honor the franchise's roots in many ways, including a classic rogues gallery, the film will also have some distinct differences from past versions. Most notably, the project will be honing in on the story's coming-of-age aspect, with the film even being the first to cast teens as the titular turtles. The Turtles' bias will more than likely be altered as a result of their citywide ventures, which also include their viewpoint on humanity, especially once they strike a friendship with April (voiced by Ayo Edebiri). In doing so, Splinter's outlook will also be challenged as the Turtles guide him toward a more open-minded worldview.
This avenue could mean more than bringing a new layer of conflict into the film. Just as our own society slowly overcomes past prejudice and discrimination, young and old audiences alike could learn a thing or two from the heroes in a half shell.