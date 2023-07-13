Secret Invasion Episode 4's Raymond Carver Poem 'Late Fragment' Explained

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 4 — "Beloved"

Even before "Secret Invasion" came out on Disney+, it was billed as a more "serious" Marvel project. This would be a tense political thriller honing in on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and in that vein, it makes sense there would be a scene where two characters talk about poetry.

In the latest episode, titled "Beloved," there's a flashback scene with Fury and his wife, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard). She has a book of poetry and talks about one that resonated with her — "Late Fragment" by Raymond Carver. The poem can be read here from Natalie Busarello Poetry and includes an analysis of the piece. As mentioned in the episode, it's a conversation between two people, with one person asking the other if they're ultimately satisfied with how they lived their life. And the other person responds, "I did." Because all they wanted was to be loved and to love others. It's where the episode gets its title — "Beloved."

The poem is so significant it's engraved on Raymond Carver's tombstone. It's the last poem in Carver's final book, so it can almost be read as self-reflection upon his life, realizing he's enjoyed his time because he genuinely felt beloved. To love others and be capable of giving love in return is the most precious thing to the author. Carver also died at the age of 50, still relatively young. The fact the poem is called "Late Fragment" suggests he viewed it as a simple fragment of his life; it ends too soon. Even without the added context, it's a powerful piece, and it opens up intriguing interpretations of the latest "Secret Invasion" episode.