The Ending Of Resurrection Explained

Some movies simply refuse to let you go. We reviewed "Resurrection" when it debuted in the summer of 2022, but since then the movie and its complex ending have haunted the minds of countless horror movie fans. The sickening relationship between Margaret (Rebecca Hall) and David (Tim Roth) is the kind of thing that will keep you up at night, but their final confrontation is what really sets "Resurrection" apart and puts it among the best horror movies in recent years.

Hall and Roth both brought their A-game to the movie, but the story's strength managed to shine through even on the page. In our exclusive interview with Roth, he said that he agreed to star in the film because his son read the script and told him that he absolutely had to do it. We're thankful he did because it's hard to imagine another actor making David as deeply unnerving as he is.

"Resurrection" puts its audience through the wringer, and it refuses to give them a peaceful catharsis at the end. The film's conclusion leaves you with more questions than you had when you started, but we're here to shed some light on the disturbing, baffling, enthralling ending of "Resurrection."