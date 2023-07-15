What Movies Did The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli Write & Which Ones Were Hits?

These days, Michael Imperioli is regarded as a bit of a Renaissance man in Hollywood circles, making rounds as a musician, podcast host, and low-key Instagram star. He is, of course, best known as an Emmy-winning actor who's earned raves for his work in the lauded films "Goodfellas," "Bad Boys," and "One Night in Miami..." among others, as well as series like "Law & Order," "Watchmen," and most recently, Season 2 of "The White Lotus."

Of Imperioli's 104 screen credits, it's safe to say "The Sopranos" remains the most legit of his career calling cards, with the actor portraying the oft-troubled Christopher Moltisanti for the bulk of the series' iconic small-screen run. You may not realize it, but Imperioli actually co-wrote five episodes of the legendary gangster drama between Seasons 2 and 5. You may be even more surprised to learn he's earned writing credits on a pair of other projects over the years. Those titles include Spike Lee's divisive 1999 thriller, "Summer of Sam," and the 2009 family drama "The Hungry Ghosts."

You might be forgiven for not knowing the latter film, as the indie flick didn't see much of a release beyond the festival circuit. Though the former failed to set the box office ablaze and hardly satisfied the critical set, it was very much a film of note upon release, and it remains the biggest hit among Imperioli's writing credits. And in case you haven't seen it, it's a pretty solid little thriller to boot.