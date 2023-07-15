Star Trek: SNW S2E1 Perpetuates The Myth That Vulcans Can't Lie

The truth and nothing but the truth. That seems to be the way of the Vulcans, but this "fact," mentioned in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2, may be a lie based on past moments in the "Star Trek" universe.

During Season 2, Episode 1, "The Broken Circle," chief fleet inspector Commander Pelia (Carol Kane) catches Spock (Ethan Peck) stealing the U.S.S. Enterprise in response to a distress signal believed to be from Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong). She confronts him, and he is left speechless, leading Pelia to remark, "You can always count on a Vulcan's inability to lie." Later, Spock interacts with a Klingon captain and states that he can only tell the truth. However, the Klingon captain is skeptical. And a skeptical response may be correct when observing "Star Trek: The Original Series."

In Season 1, Episode 11, "The Menagerie: Part I," Spock (Leonard Nimoy) tells Captain Kirk (William Shatner) that they've received a message from Captain Christopher Pike (Sean Kenney) to head to Starbase 11, but it's revealed that Spock lied in order to retrieve an injured Captain Pike. Meanwhile, Season 2, Episode 10, "Journey to Babel," finds Spock's father, Ambassador Sarek (Mark Lenard), trying to cover up a medical condition while being questioned about a murder, and Season 3, Episode 2, "The Enterprise Incident," has Spock lying again after he pretends to kill Captain Kirk. In fact, Vulcans lie quite often.