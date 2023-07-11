Foundation Season 2 Promises Fans A Naked Lee Pace, Assassins, & Hard-Hitting Action

When David S. Goyer landed the job of bringing the Isaac Asimov story of "Foundation" to the screen, he had the unenviable task of telling a compelling saga spanning a thousand years. Instead of keeping the story based on concepts and ideas, he created ways to make the story about characters, drawing the viewers in with engaging personalities and imaginative scenes. Goyer seems to be set to do it again with Season 2 — namely, including a violent fight scene involving a very naked Lee Pace.

In the scene, viewers are treated to a brutal scene involving multiple assassins charging into the bedroom while Brother Day (Pace) is in the middle of an intimate moment. What follows is a choreographed combative production where Pace dispatches them one by one while completely disrobed. The smirk Pace gives makes the scene even more engaging as he takes each one out. He seems to be enjoying it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pace talked about what it was like filming the scene. "I was pretty naked," Pace said. "You know, I don't mind being [naked]. It's a crowded set of people, so I'm not gonna be obnoxious about it. But also, I'm not gonna go through a whole thing of slipping on shorts between every take. I was definitely wearing something, but it's not a big deal. It's just a body. That's my feeling about it."