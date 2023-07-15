Who Plays Leonard In Fatal Seduction?

The steamy South African crime drama "Fatal Seduction" is based on the Mexican thriller "Dark Desires" and follows a college professor, Nandi Mahlati (Kgomotso Christopher), who suspects her husband of cheating and ends up having a fling with a younger man named Jacob Tau (Prince Grootbroom), which ultimately yields tragic results for everyone involved. After watching the seductively sinister series play out its alluring murder mystery, some fans may be wondering who plays Nandi's husband, Leonard, on the show.

"Fatal Seduction" gained enough traction with subscribers to land at the top of the charts early on, and it's a solid contender for any list of most loved Netflix shows from 2023. While Nandi and Jacob scorched the screen when they entered the frame, the actor playing Leonard Mahlati most certainly made his presence known during his time on the series, and viewers have Thapelo Mokoena to thank for such a compelling performance.

The actor started in 2007 when he appeared in the series "Wild At Heart" as Fatani. While Mokoena went on to gain several credits to boast about, his other big claims to fame on the small screen include appearing in several entries of the HBO series "Trackers," Netflix's "Blood and Water," and the BET+ original "Pulse." His work in film includes playing Elias Motsoaledi in "Mandela: Long Walk for Freedom" and starring in the movie "Nothing for Mahala" as Axe Gumede.

"Fatal Seduction" is arguably yet another entertaining addition to his resume, and the actor seems to have no reservations or regrets regarding any intimate aspects of his performance as Leonard.