Why The Oompa-Loompa From Wonka Looks So Familiar

"Wonka" is shaping up to be quite the star-studded affair. The upcoming "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" prequel not only comes courtesy of "Paddington" and "Paddington 2" director Paul King, but it also stars Timothée Chalamet as a younger version of Willy Wonka himself. The character has, of course, been played previously on-screen by both Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. Chalamet, for his part, seems intent on trying to imbue his version of the character with a whimsy closer to the kind Wilder brought to the role.

At least, that definitely seems to be the case based on the first "Wonka" trailer. The teaser, which gives viewers some insight into the film's plot for the first time, features brief appearances from a number of its noteworthy supporting stars, including Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jim Carter. As well-known as some of those actors are, though, the "Wonka" trailer saves its biggest surprise for its last scene, which centers around an orange-skinned Oompa-Loompa played by none other than Hugh Grant.

Odds are, viewers will recognize Grant even through his digitally-created Oompa-Loompa get-up. He isn't just one of the most recognizable movie stars of the past 30 years, but he's also currently experiencing a late-career renaissance that has brought him back into the public consciousness. Taking that into account, here are some of the movies viewers may have previously seen Grant in.