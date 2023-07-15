Is Blue Bloods Coming Back In 2023? It's Complicated

Given its enduring success in the primetime landscape, it would be easy to believe CBS's long-running procedural drama "Blue Bloods" ranks among the untouchable jewels of the network's programming slate. But one would be wrong in that assumption. In fact, even despite its continued popularity with viewers of a certain age and beyond, the show has pretty much been a perpetual bubble-dweller in the last few years.

That was never more true than during its recently-wrapped 13th season despite the fact that CBS brass announced the show's renewal weeks ahead of its finale. The good news for fans of the series is that said bosses did renew the show for a 14th season. They did so at a cost, however, slashing the pay of both cast and producers by a reported 25% in order to make the season happen. More importantly, the network has also confirmed the return of several key cast members for the new season.

However, are a few notable names missing from that confirmed cast list. With the new budget restraints, it seems likely some of those recurring roles might shrink dramatically in the new season of "Blue Bloods." Given these facts, one has to wonder just how complicated the series' return might become given the dramatic behind-the-scenes changes. And that's not even accounting for one serious mitigating factor that seems destined to push the return of "Blue Bloods" to at least 2024, if not later.