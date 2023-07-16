The Best Netflix Original Movies Of 2023 So Far

Netflix might be making headlines for canceling series before their time and hiking their prices up, but they're still a dominant force in the world of streaming. In 2023, the video service has gone above and beyond by investing in its own in-house films. Netflix originals have always run the gamut in terms of genre, tone, and medium, but this year's crop is especially impressive. The streamer's offerings encompass innovative animated fantasies about shapeshifting teens, touching odes to legendary monsters, and thrilling mysteries featuring beloved detectives. A lot of them are great, and the best are absolutely transcendent.

Of course, not every Netflix original is a certified hit. In fact, across their massive library, there are quite a few duds. How are you supposed to know what to spend your precious time on? That's where we come in. By scouring through their many releases, we've gathered up what critics and audiences agree are the best of the best. Grab your popcorn and get ready to settle in, because we're taking a look at the very best Netflix original movies of 2023 so far.