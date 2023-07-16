The Best Netflix Original Movies Of 2023 So Far
Netflix might be making headlines for canceling series before their time and hiking their prices up, but they're still a dominant force in the world of streaming. In 2023, the video service has gone above and beyond by investing in its own in-house films. Netflix originals have always run the gamut in terms of genre, tone, and medium, but this year's crop is especially impressive. The streamer's offerings encompass innovative animated fantasies about shapeshifting teens, touching odes to legendary monsters, and thrilling mysteries featuring beloved detectives. A lot of them are great, and the best are absolutely transcendent.
Of course, not every Netflix original is a certified hit. In fact, across their massive library, there are quite a few duds. How are you supposed to know what to spend your precious time on? That's where we come in. By scouring through their many releases, we've gathered up what critics and audiences agree are the best of the best. Grab your popcorn and get ready to settle in, because we're taking a look at the very best Netflix original movies of 2023 so far.
True Spirit
Kicking off our "best of" lineup is "True Spirit," which tells the remarkable story of Australian teenager Jessica Watson. Just 16 years old, she sets her sights on becoming the youngest person in the world to sail across the globe — with the added challenge of doing it both alone and without stopping. She's not entirely on her own, however. While not physically at her side for the journey, her family and supporters rally behind her as she embarks on the months-long voyage, which pits the young adventurer against all the perils of the sea.
An inspiring story of grit and determination for all ages, "True Spirit" isn't just a riveting tale of one girl's struggle to prove herself, but also an entirely true story, based on her own memoir of the same name. Though the source material was released in 2010, shortly after her voyage was completed, it was only adapted for Netflix in February 2023. The tale lost none of its luster in the intervening years; both critics and audiences recognize it as well worth watching.
- Starring: Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin
- Director: Sarah Spillane
- Runtime: 109 minutes
- Rating: TV-PG
Infiesto
Thanks to its enduring status as the most popular streaming service around, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that not all of the year's best Netflix originals so far are English language films. Among the cream of the crop is "Infiesto," a Spanish thriller that incorporates real world events into its eerie plot. It begins with both the first day of coronavirus lockdown in Spain, as well as the unexpected reappearance of a woman who's been reported as missing for some time. From there, things take a turn for the bizarre, especially once two police officers uncover a sinister truth in the sleepy Spanish town.
One of a small but growing collection of films set amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, "Infiesto" earned solid marks with critics upon release. While it's easy to understand how the challenging filming conditions could have spelled certain doom for this one's success, the team behind this Spanish flick managed to weave the crisis into the plot, adding a feeling of true desolation to the film's already uncomfortable tale.
- Starring: Isak Ferriz, Iria del Rio, Jose Manuel Poga
- Director: Patxi Amezcua
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
Unlocked
South Korean thriller "Unlocked" follows Lee Na-Mi, a white collar worker employed at a Seoul marketing office. After a careless mistake one night results in her losing her phone, said phone winds up in the possession of a total stranger. While all seems well to Na-Mi thanks to a good Samaritan happening upon the fumbled item, it quickly becomes clear that they're not who they claim to be — and that they have less-than-noble intentions for the newfound device.
Unbeknownst to Na-Mi, the mysterious stranger has riddled her phone with spyware, allowing him an intimate look into her private life. From there, her life quickly spirals out of control. A simultaneous plot involving a murder spree and the detective on the killer's tail gives us further insight into who might be tormenting Na-Mi. A grim thriller with solid reviews from critics and even better feedback from audiences, "Unlocked" is one of this year's best.
- Starring: Chun Woo-hee, Im Si-wan, Kim Hee-won
- Director: Kim Tae-joon
- Runtime: 117 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Debuting well over a decade ago, "Luther" has earned a reputation as one of the greatest crime dramas of all time. Starring renowned actor Idris Elba, who previously achieved fame in the U.S. thanks to his role in the critically acclaimed series "The Wire," "Luther" offered the actor a title role in Detective Chief Inspector John Luther. Highly skilled at his job but unable to separate himself from it, Luther is a complex man. The series chronicles both the depths of his character and the brutal criminal world he battles.
After a commendable five season run spanning nearly 10 years, the story of "Luther" continued in 2023 with "Luther: The Fallen Sun." This flick picks up where the series leaves off, with the genius detective trapped behind bars. After being taunted by the murderous criminal he failed to capture, Luther vows to escape his confinement and right the wrongs of the past. Packed with suspense, action, and plenty more, critics were a bit tough on this one, but audiences rightly recognized it as a worthy continuation of the hard-hitting series.
- Starring: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley, Andy Serkis
- Director: Jamie Payne
- Runtime: 129 minutes
- Rating: R
The Magician's Elephant
One of the more family-friendly picks on this list, "The Magician's Elephant" proves that Netflix's animated originals are among the best around. Taking place in Baltese, a fictional city still reeling from a recent war, "The Magician's Elephant" follows a boy named Peter who became an orphan at a young age. Still struggling years later, both financially and emotionally, he learns from a traveling fortune teller that his long-lost sister may still be alive. If he's to find her, an elephant will lead the way. While finding an elephant in Baltese will be hard enough, the challenges that lie between him and his sibling are even more daunting.
Based on award-winning author Kate DiCamillo's novel of the same name, this film captures all the magic of the original work and effectively translates it to the screen. A compelling tale for kids and grown-ups alike, "The Magician's Elephant" breaks the mold in a number of fascinating ways.
- Starring: Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin, Benedict Wong
- Director: Wendy Rogers
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Rating: PG
Kill Boksoon
Our second entry hailing from South Korea, "Kill Boksoon" is as bloody and action-packed as its name suggests. Gil Bok-soon is a single mom who secretly moonlights as a top-level assassin. While that already sounds like a complicated enough life, things get even crazier after she refuses to carry out an assigned assassination. This makes her into a target. Now dodging every assassin looking to prove their worth, Bok-soon must engage in a desperate struggle to keep both herself and her daughter alive.
Admittedly similar to the "John Wick" series thanks to its secretive society of contract killers, "Kill Boksoon" still manages to make itself stand out. Besides the obvious changes, like a female lead, the Netflix original adds a dash of comedy, real-world allegory, and a lot of distinct flair only seen in South Korean cinema.
- Starring: Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Si-a
- Director: Byun Sung-hyun
- Runtime: 137 minutes
- Rating: R
Chupa
A name likely familiar to all lovers of the supernatural, the Chupacabra is one of the most fearsome cryptids. They skulk in the darkness and suck the blood from livestock — but not in this movie. By reimagining the frightful creature in a decidedly cute way, "Chupa" becomes both a heartwarming adventure appropriate for even the youngest viewers, and also something of an homage to a bygone era of children's films.
Set in the mid '90s, "Chupa" follows 13-year-old Alex, who is set to pay a visit to family in Mexico for the first time. There, he happens upon the mythical beast, who isn't anywhere near as scary as advertised. He's not the only one who knows of its existence, however — a team of scientists believes that the legendary creature will bring them both fame and fortune. Now, Alex must fight against the odds to protect the Chupacabra from those who would do it harm. This charming tale harkens back to great films like "E.T."
- Starring: Demian Bichir, Evan Whitten, Christian Slater
- Director: Jonas Cuaron
- Runtime: 95 minutes
- Rating: PG
A Tourist's Guide to Love
One of only a few comedies to make the list, "A Tourist's Guide to Love" is a classic rom-com. It all begins when tourism industry employee Amanda Riley arrives in Vietnam on an undercover business trip to research a small local company her employer is considering purchasing. The fallout from a failed relationship at home is still heavy on her mind, but it's all business for Amanda — until she crosses paths with Sinh, an employee of the company she's been sent to study.
Though Sinh's job as a tour guide is to entertain his visitors, it soon becomes clear that the relationship between him and Amanda is far more than strictly business. An unlikely love soon blossoms. Their newfound passion is shaken to its core, however, when an unexpected former lover of Amanda's reemerges. While admittedly a bit formulaic, "A Tourist's Guide to Love" still manages to get that formula done right, with the end result being a crowd pleasing romantic adventure.
- Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle
- Director: Steven K. Tsuchida
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- Rating: PG
Fanfic
The only coming-of-age story to make the list, "Fanfic" also happens to be the best-reviewed title on our lineup. This Polish drama is centered around Tosia, a young student. At odds with everyone from her therapist to her teachers, she struggles to find herself in the face of adversity, both at home and out in the world. As the title suggests, Tosia's passion for writing fanfiction plays an integral part in the story; she relies on it both as a means of coping with an unforgiving world, and as a tool of self-expression and discovery.
It is here that the film introduces Leon, who quickly becomes the object of Tosia's affection. Beyond just a simple love story, however, "Fanfic" is at its core a story of coming out as transgender and the challenges that it brings. The Polish setting provides a particularly harsh environment for the protagonists to face, which only sweetens their eventual triumphs.
- Starring: Alin Szewczyk, Jan Cieciara, Dobromir Dymecki
- Director: Marta Karwowska
- Runtime: 95 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
Blood and Gold
Across the vast landscape of cinema, war films – particularly those set during WWII – are some of the most iconic entries out there. Whether they're unabashedly gritty titles such as "Saving Private Ryan" or more stylistically driven like "Inglourious Basterds," they never fail to find an audience. While "Blood and Gold" might not reach such lofty heights as the aforementioned titles, it's certainly worth checking out for history and cinema buffs alike.
This German film is set in 1945, just months before the Second World War would pass into history. Amidst the chaos and confusion of the rapidly collapsing Third Reich is Heinrich, a German soldier who has decided to desert the military and try to find his long-lost daughter before it's too late. But after narrowly escaping a near-death experience at the hands of the SS, he teams up with a local villager and becomes embroiled in the search for a missing stash of plundered gold. Raw and packed with gore, "Blood and Gold" certainly isn't for the faint of heart, but then again, what WWII film is?
- Starring: Robert Maaser, Jordis Triebel, Alexander Scheer
- Director: Peter Thorwarth
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
"Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King" is the latest entry in the ongoing "Black Clover" series. Adapted from the pages of a popular manga — as many of the best anime series are — the world of "Black Clover" is one in which people who possess magical abilities aren't just a reality, but the norm. The seemingly sole exception to this rule is Asta, who has the unfortunate distinction of being the only person born with no magical talents to his name. Thanks to acquiring knowledge that allows him to counter magic, however, he's given a chance at competing with his peers for the title of Wizard King.
Further along on his quest to the top, Asta must face an emerging new threat: the resurrected Wizard Kings of yesteryear. It's not just his future title that's in peril, however — the returning Kings threaten to destroy the entirety of the Clover Kingdom if not stopped. Though "Black Clover" may be an intimidating series to get into for the uninitiated, with four seasons and seemingly enough lore to fill twice that much space, it's worth taking the plunge on. "Sword of the Wizard King" is a satisfying addition to the ongoing story.
- Starring: Ryuu Hashimoto, Maiko Isotani, Tomohiko Iwase
- Director: Ayataka Tanemura
- Runtime: 119 minutes
- Rating: TV-14
Extraction 2
Undoubtedly best known for portraying Thor in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is nothing short of a household name at this point. Of course, the heroic Asgardian is far from the only role he's tackled; there's plenty more traditional action hero fare spread throughout his filmography. While "Extraction" wasn't his first go at playing an elite and highly trained commando on the silver screen, coming just two years after 2018's "12 Strong," it may just be one of his best. "Extraction 2" builds excellently off this foundation.
After a high-stakes job working as a soldier of fortune in Bangladesh goes wrong, Tyler Rake is presumed dead. But in a twist of fate, he manages to survive the ordeal and spends months clawing his way back from the brink of death. Counting himself lucky to still be alive, he swears off the life of a gun-for-hire for good ... until he's forced back into fighting the criminal underworld when they cross his family. What follows is some of the best action and cinematography we've seen so far this year. "Extraction 2" is one of the rare sequels that outclasses its predecessor in just about every way.
- Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa
- Director: Sam Hargrave
- Runtime: 122 minutes
- Rating: R
The Perfect Find
Finding a rom-com worth watching can feel just as daunting as trying to find true love, given the veritable ocean of them that exists. But "The Perfect Find" is worth giving a shot. It follows Jenna, who finds herself newly single and in need of a job while on the cusp of middle age. There are plenty of fish in the sea, though, and Jenna soon proves this by becoming involved with a younger man named Eric ... who just so happens to be the son of her new employer.
Hilarious rom-com antics ensue, as the pair tries to hide their newfound relationship from the world. It's not all fun and games, though, as some genuine drama between the pair adds a level of intrigue to the story and helps balance it out. "A Perfect Find" is one of this year's best rom-coms, and one of Netflix's best films.
- Starring: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres
- Director: Numa Perrier
- Runtime: 99 minutes
- Rating: R
Nimona
Set in a world that's not quite medieval yet not quite futuristic, "Nimona" begins with esteemed knight Ballister Boldheart, who stands accused of murdering the queen. Now on the run, the beleaguered knight turns to the only one who can help him clear his name, an exiled shapeshifter known as Nimona. Together, the unlikely duo ventures out to find the true killer — but they must face both uncomfortable truths and a disturbing conspiracy before they can hope to restore order.
Easily one of the year's most popular Netflix releases, "Nimona" is adapted from a 2015 graphic novel, which itself originated as a webcomic some years earlier. With a story that's found success across three different forms of media, you'd be right in assuming that this one's worth your attention. A visual treat that's gathered both critical and audience acclaim for its poignant story, "Nimona" won't soon be topped.
- Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang
- Director: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
- Runtime: 99 minutes
- Rating: PG