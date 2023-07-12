MI7: How The Film's 'Beautiful' Impromptu Style Changes Set-Pieces, Costumes, & More

With a movie production on the scale of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," many would assume everything is thought of well in advance. There's such a massive team at play, with many scenes storyboarded, rehearsed, and thought out before the cameras even start to roll. But even in these kinds of mass productions, there are still moments that arise on the day of filming that force filmmakers to pivot.

That was precisely the case in one scene where Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) shoots enemies in the desert. She has a gun, and the trailer featured her wearing an eye patch. One would surmise she was always meant to wear the eye patch because it looks cool, but there's a sillier reason behind it. Ferguson talked about that scene with HeyUGuys, and she revealed it all came down to her inability to wink. She explained, "It's because I can't f***ing wink. He lined up the shot, I took it, I was ready, I was breathing, and he goes, 'Now close your eye,' and I went [makes funny face attempting to wink]. He went, 'No, close the one eye. Okay, other shot. Other angle. Close the eye.' [Makes funny face again] 'Can we get an eyepatch? Anyone?' There's nothing more to it than that."

It's a perfect example of how something can go wrong on the day of shooting. No one probably thought to ask if Rebecca Ferguson could only close one eye, but a solution was required since they were ready to film that scene right then and there. And that's par for the course on a "Mission: Impossible" film.