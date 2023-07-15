Insecure's Original Finale Was Very Different - Here's Why They Changed It

There's a certain amount of responsibility that comes with wrapping up a series, both in terms of the characters and the fans who have been along for the ride since day one. When "Insecure" came to an end in 2021, the writers decided to take a page from another HBO series' playbook, a show whose years-spanning ending is widely considered one of the best finales of all time.

"'Six Feet Under' was a big [inspiration] we talked about in the room a lot," "Insecure" showrunner Prentice Penny told Collider. The "Insecure" finale jumps ahead in time, following Issa (Issa Rae), Molly (Yvonne Orji), and their group of Los Angeles friends as they reach big milestones throughout their 30s.

But before the writing staff settled on an ending, they floated a number of possibilities, including a version set five years in the future in Morocco. Of course, this option was abandoned as the "Insecure" team felt it was important the finale be grounded in Los Angeles rather than some exotic location — even if the Morocco finale concept did involve a Rihanna impersonator named Ribabba. In an interview with Vulture, Rae explained, "While the episode was funny and exciting and different, it just didn't pay homage to what — you know, the show is set in L.A., and they went back to L.A. in the last couple of pages. A lot of that montage you see in the finale [is] still there, but setting the show away from L.A. for such a long time felt wrong."