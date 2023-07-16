What Happened To Ty Pennington After Extreme Makeover: Home Edition?

When "Trading Spaces" premiered in 2000, fans were introduced to a hunky handyman named Ty Pennington. TLC's hit reality show spawned the renovation craze — on a budget — but after three seasons, the carpenter was outta there. "I had to quit that job because I knew I was worth more than I was being paid," he told People of the low-budget show. "I took a real ballsy move, and I quit the best job I'd ever been given because I was sort of insulted."

By 2003, Pennington was the host of ABC's splashier "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," which scored him two Emmy Awards. The show was another hit, but it was canceled in 2012. In 2020, Pennington made a return as a guest star when the show was briefly rebooted with Jesse Tyler Ferguson as the host. At the time, he gave Ferguson his blessing to take over the life-changing home renovation show. "I shouldn't hog all the good vibes," Pennington cracked to TMZ. "... Besides, I'm too old for that now."

But where was Pennington before he decided to share the good vibes? In a 2021 interview on "Tamron Hall," Ty Pennington explained why he disappeared from TV after working every single day for a decade. "Changing people's lives — you don't get that opportunity every day," he told Hall. "But that being said, I was never home. My plants died; my cat left; my relationship sort of fell apart. So I also knew that it was time to get my soul back, get my personality back, and spend time off of camera and rebuild my life."