Fight Club Theory: Tyler Durden Isn't The Dominant Personality - Marla Singer Is

"Fight Club" remains a perennial favorite amongst film students and for good reason. It's an exceptional David Fincher film that perfectly comments on consumerism in a way that still feels fresh to this day despite coming out in 1999. Plus, it seems like there are always new interpretations and theories spouting up, especially given the ephemeral nature of who's real.

The big twist in "Fight Club" is that Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) was never real. He was a mere manifestation of the Narrator's (Edward Norton) thoughts. But what if he wasn't the only character the Narrator invented? One theory that's been around for a while but has gained new traction thanks to TikToker @ghostfacepanda69 is that Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter) was part of his imagination, too. There are plenty of pieces of evidence to support this. When the Narrator first meets her at a lung cancer support group, she's smoking a cigarette, and no one tells her to put it out. There's also a moment when the two discuss going to different support groups, with the Narrator saying, "You can't have the whole brain." He could subtly hint that she and Tyler are fighting for control of his psyche.

Marla steals men's clothes from the laundromat, and she finishes some of the Narrator's sentences, both of which suggest she knows more about him than a regular person. But the clincher seems to come at the end when the Narrator and Marla overlook the city's destruction, and standing in front of the windows, they appear like mirror images of one another, with the silhouettes looking almost identical. It's intriguing to think about, even if it's easy to disprove.