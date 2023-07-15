The Witcher S3: Dijkstra & Philippa's Lashing Session Is Based On Mutual Dependency

"The Witcher" Season 3 has finally eased up on the slow-burn story and given the fans what they want. Even if it is for a short time, Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) are the happy family that has been teased from the beginning. And on a more insidious note, fans finally get the morally grey character dynamic between fan-favorite character Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and owl-loving mage Philippa (Cassie Clare), which was first teased at the end of "The Witcher" Season 2. Now, Philippa and Dijkstra are in full force in Season 3, pulling strings and making their plots.

On a more personal note, the season also shows a vulnerable side to the duo — or at least, vulnerable for them. When the two of them are alone, they engage in what can only be described as a dominatrix-inspired encounter as Philippa whips Dijkstra. The spymaster invites this power discrepancy, and as McTavish explains, for a logical reason.

"The kind of person that Dijkstra is, who is constantly repressing himself, really holding back, concealing whatever he's truly thinking... in a situation like that, he's allowed to be completely open and puts his trust in another person," McTavish told Collider. "By doing that, they increase their own mutual dependency upon one another."